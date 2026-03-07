Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $7.93. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1,152,847 shares.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 412.95% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.71 million.

Key Headlines Impacting Kura Oncology

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KOMZIFTI early commercial traction — management reported $2.1M in net product revenue from ~5 weeks of sales and rapid payer coverage (~80% of private payers aligned to label), supporting near-term uptake expectations. Q4 & Corporate Update

KOMZIFTI early commercial traction — management reported $2.1M in net product revenue from ~5 weeks of sales and rapid payer coverage (~80% of private payers aligned to label), supporting near-term uptake expectations. Positive Sentiment: Material milestone payments & cash runway — Kura recorded collaboration revenue and milestone receipts (including a reported $135M channel milestone and additional $30M payments tied to Phase 3 dosing) and ended 2025 with $667.2M cash plus ~$180M anticipated collaboration payments, which management says funds operations into pivotal Phase 3 topline results. This reduces near‑term financing risk. Q4 Financials

Material milestone payments & cash runway — Kura recorded collaboration revenue and milestone receipts (including a reported $135M channel milestone and additional $30M payments tied to Phase 3 dosing) and ended 2025 with $667.2M cash plus ~$180M anticipated collaboration payments, which management says funds operations into pivotal Phase 3 topline results. This reduces near‑term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline cadence: management flagged multiple 2026 data readouts and enrollment progress (pivotal KOMET‑017 frontline trials, KOMET‑007 combos, FIT‑001 expansion). These are potential future catalysts but carry binary clinical risk. Corporate Update

Pipeline cadence: management flagged multiple 2026 data readouts and enrollment progress (pivotal KOMET‑017 frontline trials, KOMET‑007 combos, FIT‑001 expansion). These are potential future catalysts but carry binary clinical risk. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement grants: the company issued options for 44,700 shares to four new hires under Nasdaq rules — modest potential dilution and a routine hiring incentive. Inducement Grants

Inducement grants: the company issued options for 44,700 shares to four new hires under Nasdaq rules — modest potential dilution and a routine hiring incentive. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue miss — Kura reported a $0.92 loss per share vs. consensus -$0.72 and Q4 revenue of $17.3M vs. est. ~$34.7M. R&D and SG&A rose sharply, driving a wider net loss ($81M). These miss metrics explain selling pressure despite commercial progress. Earnings Recap

Q4 earnings and revenue miss — Kura reported a $0.92 loss per share vs. consensus -$0.72 and Q4 revenue of $17.3M vs. est. ~$34.7M. R&D and SG&A rose sharply, driving a wider net loss ($81M). These miss metrics explain selling pressure despite commercial progress. Negative Sentiment: Safety profile and boxed warning remain material risks — differentiation syndrome, QTc prolongation and other serious AEs were highlighted in the label and trial experience; these safety issues can limit uptake, dosing, and label expansion. Safety & Label

Safety profile and boxed warning remain material risks — differentiation syndrome, QTc prolongation and other serious AEs were highlighted in the label and trial experience; these safety issues can limit uptake, dosing, and label expansion. Negative Sentiment: Analyst note: Wedbush trimmed its price target from $38 to $36 (rating remains Outperform), a modest downgrade that may temper upside sentiment despite bullish coverage from other firms. Analyst Update

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KURA

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $69,202.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 267,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,138.04. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $60,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 145,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,112.82. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $537,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 392.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 127.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $779.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura’s research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.