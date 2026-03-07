Lynden Jones Acquires 36,000 Shares of Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) insider Lynden Jones purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 per share, with a total value of £24,480.

Get Touchstar alerts:

Lynden Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Lynden Jones acquired 383 shares of Touchstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, for a total transaction of £248.95.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Lynden Jones bought 7,617 shares of Touchstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £5,027.22.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Lynden Jones bought 10,000 shares of Touchstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £6,600.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Lynden Jones bought 7,804 shares of Touchstar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £4,838.48.

Touchstar Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TST opened at GBX 65.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. Touchstar plc has a one year low of GBX 52.50 and a one year high of GBX 94.07. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 million, a PE ratio of 156.70 and a beta of 1.26.

About Touchstar

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.