Richard Smith Buys 10,000 Shares of VP (LON:VP) Stock

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Smith purchased 10,000 shares of VP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 486 per share, for a total transaction of £48,600.

VP Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 449 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.60. Vp plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745. The firm has a market cap of £177.18 million, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.22.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 target price on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 753.33.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

