Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $152.45 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $247.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

