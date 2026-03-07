Stephen Heapy Purchases 2,349 Shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Heapy acquired 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34.

Jet2 Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,166 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. Jet2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,088 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JET2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,917.83.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

