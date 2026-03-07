OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Board Declares Share Repurchase Plan

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
OptimizeRx Stock Down 10.5%
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $6.74 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Here are the key news stories impacting OptimizeRx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations — OPRX reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS and revenue topped consensus), supporting the company’s underlying growth narrative. Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $10.0M share repurchase program (up to ~6.8% of shares), a shareholder-friendly move that typically supports share price over time by reducing float. Buyback Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Roth MKM lowered its price target from $32 to $18 but kept a “buy” rating — still a materially higher target than current levels, creating mixed signals (cut in optimism but continued buy conviction). Roth MKM PT Change
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brief trading halts for OPRX were reported today due to LULD pauses — technical market safeguards that can amplify volatility but do not convey fundamental news.
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance came in at $109M–$114M versus consensus near $122M — a notable shortfall that likely drove investor disappointment and downward pressure on the stock. Guidance Story
- Negative Sentiment: B. Riley reaffirmed its buy rating but cut its price target from $28 to $11 — another analyst reduction that removes prior upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. B. Riley PT Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its target to $10 and set an “equal weight” rating, signaling a more cautious view and reducing analyst-driven upside expectations. Stephens PT Change
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.
The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.
