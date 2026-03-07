OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Board Declares Share Repurchase Plan

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 10.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $6.74 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Trending Headlines about OptimizeRx

Here are the key news stories impacting OptimizeRx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations — OPRX reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS and revenue topped consensus), supporting the company’s underlying growth narrative. Q4 Results

Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations — OPRX reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS and revenue topped consensus), supporting the company’s underlying growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $10.0M share repurchase program (up to ~6.8% of shares), a shareholder-friendly move that typically supports share price over time by reducing float. Buyback Announcement

Board authorized a $10.0M share repurchase program (up to ~6.8% of shares), a shareholder-friendly move that typically supports share price over time by reducing float. Neutral Sentiment: Roth MKM lowered its price target from $32 to $18 but kept a “buy” rating — still a materially higher target than current levels, creating mixed signals (cut in optimism but continued buy conviction). Roth MKM PT Change

Roth MKM lowered its price target from $32 to $18 but kept a “buy” rating — still a materially higher target than current levels, creating mixed signals (cut in optimism but continued buy conviction). Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brief trading halts for OPRX were reported today due to LULD pauses — technical market safeguards that can amplify volatility but do not convey fundamental news.

Multiple brief trading halts for OPRX were reported today due to LULD pauses — technical market safeguards that can amplify volatility but do not convey fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance came in at $109M–$114M versus consensus near $122M — a notable shortfall that likely drove investor disappointment and downward pressure on the stock. Guidance Story

FY2026 revenue guidance came in at $109M–$114M versus consensus near $122M — a notable shortfall that likely drove investor disappointment and downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley reaffirmed its buy rating but cut its price target from $28 to $11 — another analyst reduction that removes prior upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. B. Riley PT Cut

B. Riley reaffirmed its buy rating but cut its price target from $28 to $11 — another analyst reduction that removes prior upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its target to $10 and set an “equal weight” rating, signaling a more cautious view and reducing analyst-driven upside expectations. Stephens PT Change

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

