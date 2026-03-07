Q1 Earnings Estimate for Zymeworks Issued By Lifesci Capital

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 76.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Zymeworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, COO Mark Hollywood sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $138,740.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,137.71. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $216,725.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,426.99. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,716. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 22,970,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 144.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 91,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 169.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,326,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 833,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 200,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Key Zymeworks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zymeworks this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $46 and reiterated a Buy rating — the new target implies substantial upside from current levels. Benzinga

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $46 and reiterated a Buy rating — the new target implies substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its price target to $47, another significant upward revision that supports a bullish view on ZYME’s longer‑term recovery. Stifel Target

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its price target to $47, another significant upward revision that supports a bullish view on ZYME’s longer‑term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners published a bullish forecast for Zymeworks, contributing to the cluster of upgrades and positive analyst sentiment this week. Leerink Report

Leerink Partners published a bullish forecast for Zymeworks, contributing to the cluster of upgrades and positive analyst sentiment this week. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital updated its FY-2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts with mixed changes: it materially improved the FY-2026 loss estimate (from -$1.40 to -$0.68) and sharply raised Q2/Q3 outlooks, but it lowered the Q1 estimate — a mixed signal that improves multi‑quarter visibility while acknowledging near‑term pressure. Lifesci Estimates

Lifesci Capital updated its FY-2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts with mixed changes: it materially improved the FY-2026 loss estimate (from -$1.40 to -$0.68) and sharply raised Q2/Q3 outlooks, but it lowered the Q1 estimate — a mixed signal that improves multi‑quarter visibility while acknowledging near‑term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported March 2) showed a meaningful EPS miss and a ~92% YoY revenue decline, leaving Zymeworks unprofitable with negative margins — fundamentals that likely temper enthusiasm and explain part of the intraday weakness despite upgrades. Earnings Detail

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks’ innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.