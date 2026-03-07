Q1 EPS Estimates for Urogen Pharma Boosted by HC Wainwright

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urogen Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Urogen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $995.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urogen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $147,261.51. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 51,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,608.94. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $145,174.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,754.65. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Urogen Pharma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Urogen Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat improves near-term sentiment — UroGen reported Q4 results on March 2 that topped EPS expectations (reported loss narrower than consensus) which likely helped lift the stock as investors re-price near-term performance and execution. Urogen Pharma Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Earnings beat improves near-term sentiment — UroGen reported Q4 results on March 2 that topped EPS expectations (reported loss narrower than consensus) which likely helped lift the stock as investors re-price near-term performance and execution. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline / financing optionality could drive upside — coverage notes that management is weighing ENVISION program success and the possibility of an expanded loan to fund the bladder cancer push; progress on ENVISION or secured financing would reduce execution risk and support commercialization/late‑stage activity. UroGen Weighs ENVISION Success And Expanded Loan In Bladder Cancer Push

Pipeline / financing optionality could drive upside — coverage notes that management is weighing ENVISION program success and the possibility of an expanded loan to fund the bladder cancer push; progress on ENVISION or secured financing would reduce execution risk and support commercialization/late‑stage activity. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement equity grants announced — the company disclosed inducement grants under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), a routine step to attract or retain executives; useful for talent but potentially dilutive depending on size and vesting. UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Inducement equity grants announced — the company disclosed inducement grants under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), a routine step to attract or retain executives; useful for talent but potentially dilutive depending on size and vesting. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts to 2026 guidance increase downside risk — HC Wainwright materially lowered FY2026 EPS forecasts (now deeper losses) and trimmed Q2–Q4 estimates, signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations; while the firm lifted its FY2027 view to a positive EPS, the nearer-term cuts can pressure sentiment and valuation until clinical/financial catalysts are clearer. HC Wainwright lowed 2026 EPS estimates for Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.