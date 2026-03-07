Q1 Earnings Forecast for ROCK Issued By Sidoti

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Sidoti issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti analyst J. Romero anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti projects stronger FY2027 earnings — $4.97 per share, modestly above the current consensus (~$4.91). That implies analyst expectations for recovery into 2027 and provides a longer‑term upside narrative if execution matches the forecast. Sidoti estimates (MarketBeat)

Sidoti projects stronger FY2027 earnings — $4.97 per share, modestly above the current consensus (~$4.91). That implies analyst expectations for recovery into 2027 and provides a longer‑term upside narrative if execution matches the forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti published detailed quarter-by-quarter EPS estimates for 2026–2027 (e.g., Q1’26 $0.49, Q2’26 $1.01, Q3’26 $1.20, Q4’26 $1.08; FY2026 $3.78). These give modelable visibility for revenue/margin timing but are mixed vs. other street views. Use the quarterly cadence to re‑test your valuation scenarios. Sidoti estimates (MarketBeat)

Sidoti published detailed quarter-by-quarter EPS estimates for 2026–2027 (e.g., Q1’26 $0.49, Q2’26 $1.01, Q3’26 $1.20, Q4’26 $1.08; FY2026 $3.78). These give modelable visibility for revenue/margin timing but are mixed vs. other street views. Use the quarterly cadence to re‑test your valuation scenarios. Negative Sentiment: Headlines report a “large growth” in short interest, which is frequently a near‑term pressure on the share price. Note the underlying short‑interest figures in the release look inconsistent (reported as 0 shares / NaN change), but the narrative alone can trigger selling. Gibraltar Industries short interest article (American Banking News)

Headlines report a “large growth” in short interest, which is frequently a near‑term pressure on the share price. Note the underlying short‑interest figures in the release look inconsistent (reported as 0 shares / NaN change), but the narrative alone can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Company FY2026 guidance (midpoint ~3.85 EPS) and Sidoti’s FY2026 estimate of $3.78 sit below many street forecasts (~$4.91 consensus). Guidance/near‑term earnings misses or below‑consensus forecasts are a clear near‑term negative catalyst for the stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

