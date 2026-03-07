Q1 EPS Estimate for Definium Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Get Definium Therapeutics alerts:

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Definium Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definium Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Definium Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFTX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JonesTrading started coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Definium Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Definium Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Definium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.56. Definium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $339,151.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 778,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,972.55. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 425,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,589,078.75. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,667 shares of company stock valued at $561,071. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,421,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 828,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after buying an additional 198,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,215,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Definium Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and a $70 price target while materially raising long-range earnings forecasts (FY2028–FY2030: FY2028 to $0.72, FY2029 to $3.24, FY2030 to $5.32), supporting a bullish long-term thesis for DFTX. MarketBeat DFTX report

HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and a $70 price target while materially raising long-range earnings forecasts (FY2028–FY2030: FY2028 to $0.72, FY2029 to $3.24, FY2030 to $5.32), supporting a bullish long-term thesis for DFTX. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news: a Psychedelic roundup highlighted Helus Pharma’s Phase 2 HLP004 results — relevant for overall psychedelic/psychedelics-adjacent sentiment but not directly related to Definium’s programs. This can move group sentiment without directly changing DFTX fundamentals. Psychedelic: Helus Pharma reports HLP004 Phase 2 signal detection study results

Sector news: a Psychedelic roundup highlighted Helus Pharma’s Phase 2 HLP004 results — relevant for overall psychedelic/psychedelics-adjacent sentiment but not directly related to Definium’s programs. This can move group sentiment without directly changing DFTX fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported a “large increase” but shows 0 shares and NaN change — likely a data/reporting anomaly. There’s no clear evidence of rising short pressure based on the provided figures, so this item shouldn’t be driving the move unless updated data appears.

Short-interest data reported a “large increase” but shows 0 shares and NaN change — likely a data/reporting anomaly. There’s no clear evidence of rising short pressure based on the provided figures, so this item shouldn’t be driving the move unless updated data appears. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near-term estimates: quarterly EPS for Q1–Q4 2026 were lowered to ($0.46) from ($0.38) and FY2026/FY2027 forecasts were reduced (FY2026 now ($1.83) vs prior ($1.52); FY2027 now ($1.52) vs prior ($1.23)). Those nearer-term downgrades increase downside risk for the next 12–18 months and can weigh on sentiment despite the long-term upside case. MarketBeat DFTX report

About Definium Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.