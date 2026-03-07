Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $49.59. 87,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 113,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Red Violet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.57%.

RDVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Red Violet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Red Violet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Violet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Violet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 888,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,443,000 after buying an additional 83,831 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 638,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $634.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

Red Violet, Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT) is a provider of advanced data, analytics and technology solutions designed to help organizations mitigate financial crime, fraud and security risks. The company’s cloud-native platform consolidates and enriches data from proprietary, public and third-party sources, applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights across the risk-management lifecycle. Red Violet’s suite of services includes behavior-based transaction monitoring, automated watchlist and negative-news screening, enhanced due diligence and real-time geospatial threat intelligence.

Leveraging proprietary algorithms, Red Violet offers products that enable compliance teams to streamline anti-money laundering processes, improve fraud detection and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

