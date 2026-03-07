Seema Paterson Purchases 131 Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Seema Paterson acquired 131 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 447 per share, with a total value of £585.57.

LON:CYN opened at GBX 378 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160.01 and a 52-week high of GBX 450.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

