TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Head to Head Analysis

TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOP Financial Group and The Goldman Sachs Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP Financial Group $3.33 million 11.12 -$5.97 million N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $125.10 billion 1.95 $17.18 billion $51.29 16.01

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares TOP Financial Group and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 13.73% 15.72% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TOP Financial Group and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 The Goldman Sachs Group 0 14 8 1 2.43

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus target price of $916.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats TOP Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements. This segment also offers client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products, as well as underwriting services. The Asset & Wealth Management segment manages assets across various classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, wealth advisory services, personalized financial planning, and private banking services, as well as invests in corporate equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure assets. The Platform Solutions segment offers credit cards and point-of-sale financing for purchase of goods or services. This segment also provides cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

