What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for DYN Q1 Earnings?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.34. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,376,000 after buying an additional 1,455,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,910,000 after buying an additional 1,423,828 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,164,000 after buying an additional 1,618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,926,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $50 price target and is projecting strong long‑term recovery (FY2030 EPS of $3.24), signaling meaningful upside in the firm’s model beyond the next several years. MarketBeat Report

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $50 price target and is projecting strong long‑term recovery (FY2030 EPS of $3.24), signaling meaningful upside in the firm’s model beyond the next several years. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright modestly improved its FY2026 estimate (less negative: from ($3.17) to ($3.05)), which slightly reduces short‑term downside in the firm’s forecasts. MarketBeat Report

HC Wainwright modestly improved its FY2026 estimate (less negative: from ($3.17) to ($3.05)), which slightly reduces short‑term downside in the firm’s forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts from both firms largely converged on near‑term quarterly guidance (many quarters forecast around ($0.76) EPS), and the street consensus full‑year loss remains near ($3.44) — this keeps near‑term expectations stable even as individual line‑items shift. MarketBeat Report

Analysts from both firms largely converged on near‑term quarterly guidance (many quarters forecast around ($0.76) EPS), and the street consensus full‑year loss remains near ($3.44) — this keeps near‑term expectations stable even as individual line‑items shift. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported for early March appears anomalous (shows zero shares / NaN changes), so the print is likely a reporting glitch and not actionable market pressure. MarketBeat Report

Short‑interest data reported for early March appears anomalous (shows zero shares / NaN changes), so the print is likely a reporting glitch and not actionable market pressure. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts (FY2028 to ($0.08) from $0.11; FY2029 to $1.28 from $1.56) and nudged FY2027 slightly lower — these downward revisions compress medium‑term earnings visibility and likely weigh on sentiment. MarketBeat Report

HC Wainwright reduced FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts (FY2028 to ($0.08) from $0.11; FY2029 to $1.28 from $1.56) and nudged FY2027 slightly lower — these downward revisions compress medium‑term earnings visibility and likely weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital trimmed several near‑term quarterly EPS estimates (Q4 2026 to ($0.86) from ($0.85); Q2 2026 to ($0.79) from ($0.77)), modestly increasing expected near‑term losses and adding short‑term pressure. MarketBeat Report

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

