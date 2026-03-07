What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for MLTX Q1 Earnings?

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

MLTX opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,452.64. This represents a 64.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,948,577 shares in the company, valued at $44,464,541.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

