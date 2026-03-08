32,380 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

