Adam Castleton Purchases 61 Shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton bought 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 per share, for a total transaction of £151.28.

Adam Castleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Adam Castleton purchased 57 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £148.20.

LSL Property Services Stock Down 0.4%

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 239 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. LSL Property Services plc has a one year low of GBX 232 and a one year high of GBX 334.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 370.50.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

