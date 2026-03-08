Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for OBDC Q1 Earnings

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OBDC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 119.35%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 747,051 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 255,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 183,056 shares during the period. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged up its FY2027 earnings forecast for Blue Owl, trimming longer‑term uncertainty by modestly raising the firm’s EPS outlook to ~$1.30 for FY2027 (still a Hold rating). This is incremental positive fundamental news but not large enough to change consensus.

Zacks nudged up its FY2027 earnings forecast for Blue Owl, trimming longer‑term uncertainty by modestly raising the firm’s EPS outlook to ~$1.30 for FY2027 (still a Hold rating). This is incremental positive fundamental news but not large enough to change consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Saba Capital and Cox Capital Partners announced and commenced a tender offer to buy shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation II at $3.80 per share — a formal market action that could reveal demand dynamics for Blue Owl’s affiliated share class but is not a direct corporate action by OBDC management. Saba Capital and Cox Capital Partners Announce Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation II

Saba Capital and Cox Capital Partners announced and commenced a tender offer to buy shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation II at $3.80 per share — a formal market action that could reveal demand dynamics for Blue Owl’s affiliated share class but is not a direct corporate action by OBDC management. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of the Saba/Cox offer with deal details (offer price $3.80 for Blue Owl Capital Corporation II shares) underscores that outside investors see value in a discounted class tied to Blue Owl — this is a market event investors should watch for signaling across the group. Saba, Cox offer to buy shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation II for $3.80 apiece in tender offer

Coverage of the Saba/Cox offer with deal details (offer price $3.80 for Blue Owl Capital Corporation II shares) underscores that outside investors see value in a discounted class tied to Blue Owl — this is a market event investors should watch for signaling across the group. Negative Sentiment: Journalists and analysts flagged that the tender offer’s deep discount tests Blue Owl’s liquidity and valuation narrative — suggesting persistent discounts in the firm’s structures and raising concern about investor appetite across Blue Owl affiliates. This narrative pressure is a likely driver of the stock’s weakness. Tender Offer Discount Tests Blue Owl Capital Liquidity Narrative

Journalists and analysts flagged that the tender offer’s deep discount tests Blue Owl’s liquidity and valuation narrative — suggesting persistent discounts in the firm’s structures and raising concern about investor appetite across Blue Owl affiliates. This narrative pressure is a likely driver of the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded OBDC to a “Sell,” an explicit negative catalyst that can prompt additional selling from momentum- and quant-focused funds. Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Further Reading

