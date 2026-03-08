Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLNO Q3 Earnings

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLNO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.53 and a beta of -3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,178,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,302,000 after buying an additional 1,122,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 253,212 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 322,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,649,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 476,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results topped expectations — Soleno reported Q4 revenue of $91.7M (above Street estimates) and beat on EPS, a near-term catalyst supporting the stock’s rise. TD Cowen maintained a Buy on the name after the print. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and $100 target — The firm also raised several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1 2026 to $0.93 from $0.88; Q2 2026 to $1.02 from $1.00) and set an aggressive FY2027 view ($7.50), signaling confidence in longer-term revenue/earnings growth drivers.

HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and $100 target — The firm also raised several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1 2026 to $0.93 from $0.88; Q2 2026 to $1.02 from $1.00) and set an aggressive FY2027 view ($7.50), signaling confidence in longer-term revenue/earnings growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst detail shows a mixed revision pattern — while Wainwright raised some short-term estimates and projected strong 2027 results, the firm simultaneously adjusted other quarterly numbers; the net effect is a bullish price target but with recalibrated 2026 timing.

Analyst detail shows a mixed revision pattern — while Wainwright raised some short-term estimates and projected strong 2027 results, the firm simultaneously adjusted other quarterly numbers; the net effect is a bullish price target but with recalibrated 2026 timing. Negative Sentiment: Wainwright trimmed several 2026 quarter estimates and lowered FY2026 slightly — Q3 2026 was cut to $1.15 (from $1.24), Q4 2026 to $1.56 (from $1.70), and FY2026 to $4.65 (from $4.82). These downgrades suggest potential near-term execution or timing risks that could cap upside until 2026 cadence is clearer.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

