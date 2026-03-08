Alexander Brennan Acquires 52,840 Shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Brennan purchased 52,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £12,153.20.

Alexander Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 19th, Alexander Brennan purchased 23,675 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, with a total value of £4,971.75.

Altitude Group Price Performance

ALT opened at GBX 22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.96. Altitude Group plc has a one year low of GBX 18 and a one year high of GBX 29.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

