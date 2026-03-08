Analysts Issue Forecasts for CalciMedica Q1 Earnings

Get CalciMedica alerts:

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CalciMedica in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CALC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CalciMedica from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CalciMedica to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CalciMedica stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.04. CalciMedica has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CalciMedica during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CalciMedica by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in CalciMedica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CalciMedica by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $(0.86) from $(1.06); FY2028 to $(0.98) from $(1.20)), reducing projected losses in later years — a constructive signal for long‑term outlook.

Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a "Neutral" rating while publishing detailed quarterly EPS estimates for 2026 (Q1 $(0.31), Q2 $(0.33), Q3 $(0.37), Q4 $(0.43)) and revised FY2026 to $(1.45) — the near‑term outlook remains loss‑making, so catalyst timing is unclear.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest filings reported 0 shares outstanding short and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — described as a "large increase" in the feed but numerically inconsistent (NaN/0). This looks like a data/reporting anomaly rather than a confirmed short squeeze or heavy shorting pressure. No direct link available.

Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target sharply from $20 to $10 (while keeping an "Outperform" rating), which is a notable downward revision of expected upside and may weigh on sentiment despite the retained bullish rating.

CalciMedica, Inc (NASDAQ:CALC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that modulate calcium-mediated inflammatory pathways. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, the company applies proprietary ion channel technology to address severe inflammatory disorders driven by dysregulated immune responses.

The company’s lead product candidate, Auxora™, is a selective inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. Auxora is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis associated with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with severe pulmonary conditions, including COVID-19 pneumonia.

