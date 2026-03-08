Q1 EPS Estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

ARCT stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcturus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (fireside chat on March 11), giving management a near‑term opportunity to provide program updates and financing/cost‑pathway clarity that could stabilize sentiment. Arcturus Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

Company will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (fireside chat on March 11), giving management a near‑term opportunity to provide program updates and financing/cost‑pathway clarity that could stabilize sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $66 to $21 but maintained a “buy” rating — this reduces a high upside anchor and likely tempers conviction among momentum buyers, though the maintained buy stance leaves room for positive reaction if management news is constructive. Citi price target cut coverage

Citigroup cut its price target from $66 to $21 but maintained a “buy” rating — this reduces a high upside anchor and likely tempers conviction among momentum buyers, though the maintained buy stance leaves room for positive reaction if management news is constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for early March appears to be erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes); investors should treat those metrics with caution until corrected — unreliable short data reduces clarity on potential short‑squeeze dynamics. (Source: market data entries)

Short‑interest data published for early March appears to be erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes); investors should treat those metrics with caution until corrected — unreliable short data reduces clarity on potential short‑squeeze dynamics. (Source: market data entries) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially lowered EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (e.g., FY2026 cut to ($3.07) from ($2.19); FY2029 and FY2030 swung to large expected losses), and reduced quarterly EPS estimates for Q1–Q4 2026 — this increases downside pressure by signaling a longer path to profitability and higher cash burn assumptions. HC Wainwright estimate revisions (market summary)

HC Wainwright materially lowered EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (e.g., FY2026 cut to ($3.07) from ($2.19); FY2029 and FY2030 swung to large expected losses), and reduced quarterly EPS estimates for Q1–Q4 2026 — this increases downside pressure by signaling a longer path to profitability and higher cash burn assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 earnings commentary and third‑party assessments highlighted missed revenue and EPS vs. expectations, reinforcing short‑term weakness and investor skepticism until clinical/program milestones or clearer financing plans are provided. Arcturus Therapeutics Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary Q4 earnings assessment

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

