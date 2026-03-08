Analysts Offer Predictions for KROS FY2030 Earnings

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.37). Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KROS. Zacks Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress — Keros is advancing rinvatercept for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has FDA orphan drug designation, and plans a Phase II trial in 2026; this development supports long‑term upside if clinical data are supportive. Read More.

Pipeline progress — Keros is advancing rinvatercept for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has FDA orphan drug designation, and plans a Phase II trial in 2026; this development supports long‑term upside if clinical data are supportive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mixed near‑term earnings view improved slightly for FY2026 — HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS loss forecast (less negative) to ($3.66) from ($4.01), which could temper downside if cash‑burn or operational outlook follows a similar trend. Read More.

Mixed near‑term earnings view improved slightly for FY2026 — HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS loss forecast (less negative) to ($3.66) from ($4.01), which could temper downside if cash‑burn or operational outlook follows a similar trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Smaller reporting status announced — Keros’ change to smaller reporting status reduces disclosure burden but may reduce investor appeal and trading interest, a mixed factor for liquidity and volatility. Read More.

Smaller reporting status announced — Keros’ change to smaller reporting status reduces disclosure burden but may reduce investor appeal and trading interest, a mixed factor for liquidity and volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broad EPS downgrades from HC Wainwright — The firm cut Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (now ~($0.89)–($0.93) per quarter) and materially lowered FY2027–FY2029 estimates, signaling weaker near‑ and mid‑term profitability expectations. These reductions are a primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Read More.

Broad EPS downgrades from HC Wainwright — The firm cut Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (now ~($0.89)–($0.93) per quarter) and materially lowered FY2027–FY2029 estimates, signaling weaker near‑ and mid‑term profitability expectations. These reductions are a primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sell rating issued — Wall Street Zen/analyst downgrade to a Sell adds immediate negative sentiment and likely contributed to today’s price decline. Read More.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

