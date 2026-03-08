Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 4,800

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,169.50.

ITRK opened at GBX 4,045.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,504.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,672.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,882 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,335.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,051 per share, for a total transaction of £99,452.05. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

