Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.17% of AeroVironment worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,630,000 after buying an additional 139,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total transaction of $367,232.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,910. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $229.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -183.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

