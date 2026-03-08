Brokers Set Expectations for RIGL Q3 Earnings

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of RIGL opened at $28.87 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $533.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,310,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Walter H. Moos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,571.92. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Rigel Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigel Pharmaceuticals this week:

HC Wainwright sharply raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $4.73 from $3.14, signaling much stronger near-term profitability expectations that could support higher valuation if realized. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly 2026 forecasts (Q1: $0.95, Q2: $1.20, Q3: $1.27, Q4: $1.30) that provide a clear earnings cadence for the year but reflect forward modeling assumptions investors should verify against company guidance and pipeline progress.

The company’s recent earnings call transcript offers management commentary and operational detail investors should review to reconcile analyst projections with product, revenue and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Rigel disclosed significant uncertainty around pursuing FDA fast-track designation for its programs, which raises regulatory execution risk that could delay approvals or returns and pressure the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Fast Track Ambitions Face Significant FDA Uncertainty

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Featured Stories

