Zacks Research Estimates Gentex’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.76. Gentex has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $644.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $279,175.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 58,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,163.82. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,832.50. This represents a 14.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,313. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 82.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

