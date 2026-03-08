Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 to GBX 245 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRN stock opened at GBX 205 on Thursday. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 149.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 211. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.17.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

