Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 to GBX 245 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cairn Homes Price Performance
CRN stock opened at GBX 205 on Thursday. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 149.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 211. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.17.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
