CVS Group’s (CVSG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 1,900 price objective on the stock.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,724.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVSG

CVS Group Stock Up 0.2%

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,280 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £898.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.58. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 885 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.52.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 40.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Group will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CVS Group

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,276.96 per share, for a total transaction of £2,553,920. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Group

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group is a leading provider of veterinary services, operating in the UK and Australia, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy.

The Group operates from over 475 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business (“Animed Direct”).

The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.