ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 315 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 330 to GBX 340 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.57.

CTEC stock opened at GBX 244.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.76. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 311.20.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

