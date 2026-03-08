CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $335,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.42 and its 200-day moving average is $308.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

