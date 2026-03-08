Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,308,333 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of Vodafone Group worth $122,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 296,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

