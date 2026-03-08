Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. CJS Securities upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,237,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,494 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 879,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.