Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $73.00 price objective on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

