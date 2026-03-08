Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Ross Stores accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,974,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,782,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Shares of ROST opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $216.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

