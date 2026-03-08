Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.13 Million in AT&T Inc. $T

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

