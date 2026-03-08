Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.13 Million in AT&T Inc. $T

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.
AT&T News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its AT&T Guarantee to nearly 50 million more households and adding free Internet Backup for customers who bundle AT&T Fiber and Wireless — a move meant to boost perceived reliability and reduce churn for higher‑value bundled customers. This directly targets the reliability concern that matters to both consumer retention and enterprise customers. AT&T Expands America’s Best Guarantee to Millions of Households Nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T and Ericsson demonstrated a working prototype of an AI-driven 5G/Cloud RAN feature that improves radio efficiency — a technical advancement that could lower network costs and support better margins as AT&T shifts to a cloud-native, AI-enabled network. Investors view such infrastructure progress as supportive of long‑term service quality and capital efficiency. AT&T Inc (T) Demonstrates Working Prototype of 5G/Cloud RAN Feature
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing AT&T and Verizon highlights a recent Verizon outage and frames reliability as central for dividend investors. That incident reinforces AT&T’s push on guarantees and could tilt income‑oriented investors toward AT&T if they see it as the steadier yield play. AT&T vs. Verizon in 2026: Which Telecom Dividend Stock Is Actually Worth Owning?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector commentary notes telecoms (including AT&T) outperforming many big tech names year‑to‑date as investors rotate to value and defensive income plays; that rotation supports higher relative multiple and demand for AT&T shares. Why Telecoms Like AT&T And Verizon Are Trouncing Tech Giants
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is frequently listed in dividend‑focused roundups as a long‑term “set it and forget it” income stock — a narrative that helps attract buy‑and‑hold investors, but adds little immediate catalyst beyond continued yield appeal. Set It and Forget It: The Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for the Rest of Your Life
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that AT&T may roll out new phone plans imminently are speculative; new pricing or packaging could be a modest near‑term customer or ARPU catalyst but details and timing are uncertain. Report Suggests AT&T New Phone Plans for 2026 Could Arrive March 12
- Negative Sentiment: Social media criticism resurfaced around AT&T’s large historical losses (a $47B write-down from six years ago), which can stir negative sentiment but is unlikely to change fundamentals — still, reputational reminders can pressure short‑term trading if amplified. Reddit Is Still Furious About AT&T’s $47 Billion Loss From Six Years Ago
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
