Heico Corporation $HEI Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 145.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Heico makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heico by 22.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Heico by 0.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $371.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Heico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heico from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.43.

Shares of HEI opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $229.07 and a 12-month high of $361.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 4.74%.

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

