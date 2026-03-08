Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 227,150 International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. International Money Express makes up 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.76% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 228,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $147.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

