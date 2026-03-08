Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 176,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 476,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Santander downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.8%

WBS opened at $68.53 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.