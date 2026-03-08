Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $261,750.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,027,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,409,215. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Rivian's planned global R2 SUV rollout and a managed‑charging partnership with EnergyHub expand addressable market and introduce potential recurring software/grid revenue — a clear growth catalyst if production and software monetization scale.

Positive Sentiment: TechCrunch reports Rivian is attempting one of the fastest new‑model launches in U.S. history for the R2; a successful rapid ramp could materially improve volumes and unit economics (high upside but execution risk remains).

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish retail/investor pieces argue the R2 could be a "Model 3"‑style inflection if demand and margins cooperate, which supports investor optimism ahead of near‑term catalysts.

Positive Sentiment: Director Jay Flatley recently disclosed a 490‑share purchase (small scale) — insider buying tends to be read positively by markets even when size is modest.

Neutral Sentiment: Rivian presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; investor Q&A offers management color on R2 timing, margins and capital allocation but is not an immediate market mover by itself.

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America began/reinstated coverage — new institutional coverage can affect liquidity and visibility, though the impact depends on the published rating.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split on demand, margins and regulatory risk; mixed ratings and wide price‑target dispersion suggest ongoing volatility rather than clear consensus direction.

Neutral Sentiment: Several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted positions recently; institutional ownership remains high, which can amplify moves but also stabilizes liquidity.

Negative Sentiment: OSHA has opened a probe into a worker fatality at a Rivian Illinois warehouse; the investigation (which could take months) raises near‑term regulatory, reputational and potential operational risk.

Negative Sentiment: Bank of America assigned an Underperform with a $14 target — a prominent sell‑side call that can pressure sentiment and act as an immediate headwind for the stock.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares at an average price of $15 on March 3 — a sizable insider sale that often weighs on near‑term sentiment despite his large remaining stake.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

