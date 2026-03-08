Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $63,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $61,946,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sanmina by 42.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,452,000 after buying an additional 372,829 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $40,933,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,515,000 after buying an additional 213,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $185.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,206.80. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $2,393,988 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

