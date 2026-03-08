Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,977.64. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 107,861 shares in the company, valued at $25,636,402.48. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

