Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,670 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $259.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

