Unusual Machines (UMAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Unusual Machines to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $3.5910 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Unusual Machines Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Unusual Machines has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $606.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 22.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMAC. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, ThinkEquity upgraded shares of Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAC. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 133.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.