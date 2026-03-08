Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FAF Q2 Earnings

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

FAF opened at $67.71 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

In other First American Financial news, Director Parker S. Kennedy acquired 44,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $3,042,461.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,803.20. The trade was a 21.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2,887.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Independent upgrade — Wall Street Zen upgraded FAF to a "Buy", which can attract some buy‑side interest and retail attention. Wall Street Zen Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to "Buy"

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

