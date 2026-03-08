Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crexendo Q1 Earnings

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crexendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXDO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Crexendo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of CXDO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.98. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Crexendo by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Northland Securities published detailed FY2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts that imply stronger earnings progression (FY2026 EPS $0.23 vs. consensus $0.14), signaling improving analyst expectations for growth. Positive Sentiment: Lake Street Capital raised its price target on CXDO to $9.00, which can increase downward pressure on float and support further upside as investors re-price the stock to a higher target. Lake Street Capital Increases Crexendo Price Target to $9.00

Lake Street Capital raised its price target on CXDO to $9.00, which can increase downward pressure on float and support further upside as investors re-price the stock to a higher target. Positive Sentiment: Crexendo reported strong Q4 and FY2025 results and outlined a strategy to reach a ~$100M revenue run-rate after the ESI acquisition while accelerating AI-driven product development — a material growth narrative that supports higher revenue/valuations if execution proceeds. Crexendo outlines path to $100M revenue run rate with ESI acquisition

Crexendo reported strong Q4 and FY2025 results and outlined a strategy to reach a ~$100M revenue run-rate after the ESI acquisition while accelerating AI-driven product development — a material growth narrative that supports higher revenue/valuations if execution proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in The Globe and Mail notes mixed analyst opinions on communication-services names including Crexendo; this suggests divergent views remain and that headline moves may amplify short-term volatility. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Communication Services Stocks

Coverage in The Globe and Mail notes mixed analyst opinions on communication-services names including Crexendo; this suggests divergent views remain and that headline moves may amplify short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is elevated versus the recent average, indicating stronger investor interest today; that can amplify price moves in either direction depending on follow-through from news and guidance.

Trading volume is elevated versus the recent average, indicating stronger investor interest today; that can amplify price moves in either direction depending on follow-through from news and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures appear inconsistent (showing 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-interest data is not currently informative and should be treated as likely a reporting anomaly.

Reported short-interest figures appear inconsistent (showing 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-interest data is not currently informative and should be treated as likely a reporting anomaly. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged a new risk around rising costs and potential earnings volatility despite strong software revenue growth; if costs continue to pressure margins, future quarters could disappoint relative to upgraded estimates. Crexendo Inc.: Strong Software Revenue Growth Masked by Rising Costs and Earnings Volatility Risk

Crexendo, Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions tailored to businesses of varying sizes. The company’s flagship offering, CXsuite, integrates enterprise-grade voice, video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and contact center functionality into a single platform delivered over the internet. By leveraging hosted infrastructure and a subscription-based model, Crexendo aims to reduce on-premises hardware costs and simplify management for IT teams and resellers.

Crexendo’s product portfolio includes a multi-tenant cloud PBX, SIP trunking, session border controllers and an application programming interface (API) suite that allows partners and customers to embed real-time communications into custom workflows.

