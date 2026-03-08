Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ETON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2028/FY2029) and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $37 price target — a signal of improving analyst expectations for ETON’s revenue/profit trajectory. HC Wainwright research note (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright raised several near‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2028/FY2029) and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $37 price target — a signal of improving analyst expectations for ETON’s revenue/profit trajectory. Positive Sentiment: An independent note raised Eton’s price target to $30, providing another analyst-based floor for upside expectations. Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Raised to $30.00

An independent note raised Eton’s price target to $30, providing another analyst-based floor for upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported “large increase” in short interest is effectively a data anomaly (short interest reported as 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio), so it should not materially affect positioning unless updated with real figures.

Reported “large increase” in short interest is effectively a data anomaly (short interest reported as 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio), so it should not materially affect positioning unless updated with real figures. Negative Sentiment: A separate headline framed an earnings estimate as “pessimistic,” which likely contributed to selling pressure despite the published EPS upgrades — the mixed messaging can prompt profit‑taking or caution among short‑term holders. HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ETON Earnings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Eton Pharmaceuticals this week:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,030,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ETON opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.