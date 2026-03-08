NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. NatWest Group has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.35.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 743.0%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,057 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 14,445.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,474,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 455,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Featured Stories

