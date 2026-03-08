Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $15,891,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $208,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $61.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.
The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.