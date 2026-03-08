Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $15,891,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $208,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

