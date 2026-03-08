Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,380 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of Campbell’s worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Campbell's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ CPB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.03.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.83%.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.